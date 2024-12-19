Roma chief Ghisolfi talks Dybala sale and new coach hire

Roma sports chief Florent Ghisolfi says they'll consider offers for Paulo Dybala.

However, Ghisolfi also insists they're not actively seeking to sell the Argentina striker.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said before their Coppa Italia win against Sampdoria, he said: "No, I have already said on the market that we want to improve the team in two or three positions but as Ranieri said we do not want to do something just for the sake of it.

"We must be sure that the player who comes improves the team. For Paulo it is the beginning of the market, there are rumours, we know his importance. If something arrives we will listen, but for the moment there have been no contacts with other clubs."

On the eventual replacement of Claudio Ranieri, Ghisolfi also said: "We won't make an announcement for New Year's Eve (laughs), but we don't want to wait six months.

"We want to anticipate, but taking the time to make a good choice. We look at everyone, Italians and non-Italians. Knowledge of Italian football will be an important factor in the choice."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play