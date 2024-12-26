The Calcio Comment: Ranieri helps Roma smile again but faces Dybala dilemma

Roma celebrated Christmas with smiles, something unexpected given the challenging period the Giallorossi are enduring.

Fans expressed appreciation and relief following the emphatic 5-0 victory over Parma on Sunday. The match carried high stakes; a draw or loss would have been catastrophic for a team still navigating the dangerous depths of the standings.

A convincing response was crucial, not just any win, but a commanding performance that showcased the squad's quality and talent, which is far too significant to remain mired in the lower half of the table.

One player under particular scrutiny was Paulo Dybala. The Argentine delivered decisively, scoring two goals (one via penalty) and providing an assist, playing a pivotal role in the rout. The scoreline could have been even more lopsided than the final 5-0. Dybala's brilliance was complemented by contributions from Alexis Saelemaekers and Artem Dovbyk.

The latter, often a polarizing figure, has now reached nine goals this season, an impressive feat considering Roma's revolving door of three coaches and Dovbyk's adjustment to a new league.

Under Claudio Ranieri’s guidance, the team seems to have rediscovered both talent and composure. The challenge now is to carry this momentum into their next match, an away fixture against AC Milan on Sunday. Roma's away form has been problematic for years, though notable exceptions occurred under Paulo Fonseca and Daniele De Rossi, whose dismissals still provoke frustration among fans.

Remarkably, Ranieri has achieved this turnaround despite limited and sporadic contributions from a key player like Lorenzo Pellegrini and other talented players such as Matias Soulé, Yven Le Fée, and Tommaso Baldanzi.

A standout performer this season has been Saelemaekers. The Belgian winger, on loan from Milan until June, has emerged as a linchpin in Ranieri’s strategy. Positioned on the right flank, historically a weak point for Roma filled by uninspired options like Zeki Celik and Rick Karsdorp, Saelemaekers has brought versatility, technical skill, and vision. His ability to create space, deliver assists, and orchestrate the offense has been transformative. Roma may aim to secure his transfer permanently as early as January, though a summer deal seems more likely.

The team’s improved results provide a much-needed boost heading into the winter transfer market. At least two reinforcements are essential, particularly in defense, where depth is lacking.

This need is compounded by the potential departure of Mario Hermoso, who may leave after only a few months with the club. While Dybala has rightfully taken the spotlight, his future remains uncertain. An automatic contract renewal, triggered after a few more appearances, will significantly raise his salary, a potential issue given Roma’s tenuous prospects for European qualification next season.

Furthermore, Dybala’s recurring physical setbacks have hampered his consistency. Despite this, Ranieri is confident in his approach to maximizing Dybala’s performance and insists the Argentine is committed to the club. However, with interest from Galatasaray looming as early as January, questions about Dybala’s long-term commitment persist.

For now, Dybala appears focused on Roma, and the Giallorossi need more performances like the one against Parma to salvage their season.

Encouragingly, the win against Parma was their first at such a high level this year, a glimmer of hope as the year draws to a close. Most importantly, Roma has regained its smile, a valuable gift in this turbulent season.