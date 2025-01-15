Tribal Football
Most Read
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Man Utd academy starlets Gore and Amass set to leave
Arsenal winning race to sign Real Sociedad's Zubimendi

Roma coach Ranieri discusses plans for Soule, Baldanzi and Pellegrini

Carlos Volcano
Roma coach Ranieri discusses plans for Soule, Baldanzi and Pellegrini
Roma coach Ranieri discusses plans for Soule, Baldanzi and PellegriniAction Plus
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri insists Matias Soule isn't for sale.

The Argentina winger has battled for minutes under Ranieri since the coach's appointment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he insists: "I believe in him a lot, I think he is a player for the future of Roma, he is improving in the aspect I ask of him, being more practical and touching the ball less. He will definitely stay with us because I believe in him a lot."

On Tommaso Baldanzi's future, he said: "At the moment I prefer him to Soulé because last year he had six months of adaptation. He gives the energy that I lack, he is another boy that I hold in high regard."

Asked if Lorenzo Pellegrini could leave Roma in January, Ranieri added: "Everything is possible in football but honestly I don't think he'll leave. If a team comes and he's happy to go... But it's the same for him as for everyone, honestly I don't think he'll leave, but it's my feeling."

Mentions
Serie ASoule MatiasBaldanzi TommasoPellegrini LorenzoAS RomaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi lays out Frattesi plans - and bust-up rumours
Roma's Pellegrini wanted by Arsenal in major summer move despite Napoli interest
DONE DEAL: Roma send Le Fée on-loan to Sunderland