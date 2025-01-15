Roma coach Ranieri discusses plans for Soule, Baldanzi and Pellegrini

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri insists Matias Soule isn't for sale.

The Argentina winger has battled for minutes under Ranieri since the coach's appointment.

But he insists: "I believe in him a lot, I think he is a player for the future of Roma, he is improving in the aspect I ask of him, being more practical and touching the ball less. He will definitely stay with us because I believe in him a lot."

On Tommaso Baldanzi's future, he said: "At the moment I prefer him to Soulé because last year he had six months of adaptation. He gives the energy that I lack, he is another boy that I hold in high regard."

Asked if Lorenzo Pellegrini could leave Roma in January, Ranieri added: "Everything is possible in football but honestly I don't think he'll leave. If a team comes and he's happy to go... But it's the same for him as for everyone, honestly I don't think he'll leave, but it's my feeling."