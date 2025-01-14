Inter Milan coach Inzaghi lays out Frattesi plans - and bust-up rumours

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi insists he doesn't want to lose Davide Frattesi this month.

The midfielder has been linked with Tottenham and former club AS Roma.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inzaghi said: “Over the year and a half he’s been here, (Frattesi) has played a big part in my view.

“We’ve gotten to where we want to be,” the Inter coach continued. “And that’s partly thanks to him.

“He looks very good in training to me.

“I heard from somewhere that he and I had a bust-up. If I were him, I’d stay here.”