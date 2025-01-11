DONE DEAL: Roma send Le Fée on-loan to Sunderland

Tribal Football
Roma have sent Enzo Le Fée on-loan to Sunderland.

The midfielder has joined the English Championship club on-loan to the end of the season.

Roma have also confrmed their is a permanent option included in the arrangement.

Sunderland can sign Le Fee outright for a mooted fee of around €23m.

“I’m very happy to be here and I’m excited to meet the people,” Le Fée told the official Sunderland website. 

“There are some familiar faces with Wilson Isidor, Adil Aouchiche and Salis Abdul Samed. I also know the coach and I know how he wants to play, so I am sure this will also help me.

“Now, I just need to prove it on the pitch. I think that’s the most important thing and I’m very excited to play in front of the fans. This is a big club. For me, that is normal, and I can’t wait to get started.”

