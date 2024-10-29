Tribal Football
Bayern Munich open talks with agents for Roma youngster Levak

Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich open talks with agents for Roma youngster Levak
Bayern Munich open talks with agents for Roma youngster LevakAction Plus
Bayern Munich are moving for AS Roma youngster Sergej Levak.

The teenage midfielder's deal expires at the end of this season, though Roma are attempting to open talks about a new contract.

In the meantime, TMW says Bayern have opened talks with Levak's agents this week.

Levak can sign a pre-contract with Bayern from January 1 ahead of moving to Germany next summer in a Bosman transfer.

The youngster joined Roma in January 2023 from Osijek.

