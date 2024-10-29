Cassano urges Roma go for Mancini

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Roma star Antonio Cassano has urged the club to move for Roberto Mancini.

Roma coach Ivan Juric is under pressure after their thrashing by Fiorentina, with Cassano urging a change.

Mancini is available after his sacking as Saudi Arabia coach and Cassano said on Viva El Football: Juric talks about the first 40 days, but the first 37, apart from the first game against Udinese have been sh**.

“He won the first one, but he’s been rubbish in all the other games. I don’t understand what they see in this.

“I hope Roma can get Mancini. De Rossi must not accept it. The club is entirely at fault, they made their bed and now they have to lie in it. Juric is on his way out, at least Mancini has the b***s. 

“There are coaches who have the status needed to coach Roma. He (Juric) feels like (Walter) Mazzarri to me. Roma doesn’t deserve this.”  

