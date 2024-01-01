Roma coach Juric happy working with Baldanzi

Roma coach Ivan Juric admits he's happy working with Tommaso Baldanzi.

Juric was speaking after their Europa League draw with Athletic Bilbao.

“I have five or six really interesting young players to work with and Baldanzi really impressed me, as he works in attack and defence, you can see he worked on his strength and change of pace. Whether as a trequartista or a mezz’ala, he can do either very well," said Juric.

"Pisilli too is eager to learn, you can see how quickly they absorb these ideas.

“We were a bit too slow moving it around for the first 10 minutes, but from then on we gained confidence and dominated them in every way. We should’ve scored more goals, as we never let them past our centre-circle.

“I saw a lot of positives in these first two games, now we will try to keep this attitude for the next match. I think the lads understood my ideas today and interpreted them the right way.”