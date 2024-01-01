Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer
Kroos: I rejected Man Utd after they sacked Moyes
Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti

Roma coach Juric happy working with Baldanzi

Roma coach Juric happy working with Baldanzi
Roma coach Juric happy working with BaldanziAction Plus
Roma coach Ivan Juric admits he's happy working with Tommaso Baldanzi.

Juric was speaking after their Europa League draw with Athletic Bilbao.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I have five or six really interesting young players to work with and Baldanzi really impressed me, as he works in attack and defence, you can see he worked on his strength and change of pace. Whether as a trequartista or a mezz’ala, he can do either very well," said Juric. 

"Pisilli too is eager to learn, you can see how quickly they absorb these ideas.

“We were a bit too slow moving it around for the first 10 minutes, but from then on we gained confidence and dominated them in every way. We should’ve scored more goals, as we never let them past our centre-circle.

“I saw a lot of positives in these first two games, now we will try to keep this attitude for the next match. I think the lads understood my ideas today and interpreted them the right way.”

Mentions
Serie ABaldanzi TommasoAS Roma
Related Articles
Roma coach Juric upbeat after Athletic Bilbao draw
Mauro slams Roma over De Rossi sacking: But Juventus can be proud
Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki open to being one club man