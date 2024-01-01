Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki open to being one club man

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams says they're ready for AS Roma tonight.

Athletic open their Europa League campaign tonight against the Giallorossi.

Williams said: "I'm super excited, we're all happy with a great desire to do well. For us it's a new experience, for others who have been lucky enough to play in European competitions it's a welcome return but we all want to do well."

Williams was also asked about the prospect of being a one club man.

He said: "Spending your whole career at the club would be a great source of pride, as far as my brother is concerned he should be the one to answer this question: what I can tell you is that we want to play for as long as possible with the Athletic shirt, we have a lot of fun playing together, we have also realized the dream of playing in Europe together.

"We will play against a very physical team with a lot of quality both in defense and attack. We have seen videos of the team with the new coach, it is a team that defends very well with man-marking, but we also have our strengths and I expect a quality match."