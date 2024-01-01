Roma coach Juric upbeat after Athletic Bilbao draw

AS Roma coach Ivan Juric was left satisfied with their 1-1 draw against Europa League opponents Athletic Bilbao.

Artem Dovbyk had Roma ahead before Aitor Paredes' equaliser.

“I saw moments of great football, but Athletic are more accustomed to this type of long ball game and wouldn’t even allow us to press them in the second half. Despite that, they didn’t really create many chances other than the goal,” Juric told Sky Italia.

“It’s a pity, as we created opportunities and did not take them, including the one with Soulé in the second half. We were punished for not making the most of those chances, we should’ve been more clinical, but I saw a lot of positives.”

On Athletic's equaliser, he continued: “Mario (Hermoso) was there, Angelino jumps too even if he’s short, it was two against one, so the positions were right. These are small details, if they had been a little bit more open then they might’ve got the ball. It’s a pity, but these are small details.”

On Paulo Dybala's injury, Juric added: “He felt a twinge, we’ll see. We certainly did not want to run any risks. We’ll have to see tomorrow, there’s no point talking about it now.”