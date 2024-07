Roma closing deal for Djurgarden fullback Dahl; terms settled

AS Roma are closing a deal for Djurgarden fullback Samuel Dahl.

Dahl will act as Angelino's deputy at Roma after Leonardo Spinazzola's departure for Napoli.

Roma will pay €4m plus €2m in bonuses to DIF.

"I can confirm that in the last few days we have had an intense dialogue with Roma, this deal can be closed soon but I can't say anything else at the moment," said Djurgården sporting director Bosse Andersson.

Dahl's move to Roma will be a record transfer for DIF.