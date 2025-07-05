Transfer analysis: Why Arsenal quietly satisfied seeing Nico snub Barcelona

When the Gunners’ new sporting director Andrea Berta began going through serious candidates to improve their attacking scope, Williams was one of the first cases he had to explore.

Williams had been on Arsenal’s list all season and Berta himself accepted him as the primary candidate to fill a position on Arsenal’s left side.

It was going to take a huge financial commitment - he would become one of their highest-paid players and the £50million release clause paid up front.

The main problem was always that, even during multiple conversations with the player and his camp, there seemed to be a lack of conviction about him really wanting the move.

In May, Arsenal decided to move on from the pursuit. It was a difficult decision but the two-sided concern of his loyalty towards Athletic Club and a perceived desire to join Barcelona was a problem they felt could set back their approach to the market.

Now, as Williams signs a fresh 10-year contract to stay in Bilbao, the Gunners feel vindicated.

Barca will be hurt by the decision, after Athletic Club and Williams’ representatives turned the spotlight onto their registration problems and a transfer began to fall apart.

New options will now have to be accelerated for Barcelona, with Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford two of the names they will pursue.

But when Williams decided to turn back and sign a commitment until 2035 in the Basque Country, Arsenal officials were not surprised. They always wondered if he was truly prepared to leave.

They are already moving ahead with other plans of their own now.

The next two weeks will be very interesting at Emirates Stadium: Martin Zubimendi’s announcement is imminent, with all the details confirmed. Talks continue to sign Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia.

Rodrygo’s Real Madrid situation is about to become clearer as the Club World Cup enters its final stages, and Arsenal are encouraged that he is ready to talk to them as soon as it is over.

Eberechi Eze is a deal ready to be done if they want it, having given his word that he is prepared to choose Arsenal as his next home after Crystal Palace. Arsenal have been trying to discover whether they can land him beneath his release clause, and dialogue is open.

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke has been considered as an option, too.

Then there is the striker situation, which is ongoing and sure to be sorted so that they have a new No.9 bedding in before the new season opener against Manchester United.

Arsenal wanted Benjamin Sesko for that role but negotiations around his fee have been complex in discussions with RB Leipzig - that is why their interest in Viktor Gyokeres has been back in the headlines in recent days.

Berta has begun to see Gyokeres as a great alternative signing to Sesko, while the prospect of signing someone from the Premier League - like Alexander Isak or Ollie Watkins - has also been considered again recently.

It feels like something special is about to happen for Arsenal in this window right now. That might not have been the case if they had continued to chase the impossible dream of signing Williams.