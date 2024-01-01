Juventus accept Bournemouth offer for Huijsen

Bournemouth have had an offer for Dean Huijsen accepted by Juventus.
The Dutch defender spent the second-half of last season on-loan with AS Roma, where he impressed.
However, Juve are willing to cash in on the youngster this summer.
TMW says they now have accepted Bournemouth's offer of €18m plus bonuses - and a sell-on clause - for Huijsen this week.
The final decision is now left to the player, who has fielded interest from across Europe since the end of last season.