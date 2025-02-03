DONE DEAL: Galatasaray sign AC Milan striker Morata

AC Milan have sent Alvaro Morata on-loan to Galatasaray.

The Spain striker moves to Gala on an extended loan, which includes a permanent option.

Advertisement Advertisement

Milan confirmed: "AC Milan announces that it has temporarily transferred the sporting services of the footballer Álvaro Morata to Galatasaray SK with an option right. The Club thanks Álvaro for his commitment and the professionalism he has always demonstrated and wishes him the best personal and sporting success."

The centre forward joins on a loan with a fee of €6m until January 2026. The permanent option is worth €8m, in January 2026. Galatasaray has the option to extend the loan for free until 30 June 2026 and in that case the permanent option increases to €9m.

Morata will be guaranteed €6m of salary.