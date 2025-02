Galatasaray are wrapping up the signing of AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata was due in Istanbul today for a medical and to complete his move.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gala's X account states they are negotiating for Morata, while also sharing a video of the AC Milan attacker on his way to Istanbul.

The Spain captain is set to join Gala in a straight loan.

Morata moved to Milan just this past summer from Atletico Madrid.