Fulham make offer for Roma fullback Celik

Fulham are moving for Roma fullback Zeki Celik.

As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting, Fulham have proposed a loan offer for Celik with an obligation to buy to Roma.

The decision will be up to Roma coach Claudio Ranieri as to whether he can cover the 27-year-old's departure.

Celik recently lost his place in the starting line-up with the Giallorossi, but has made 28 competitive appearances this season.

The Turkey international is under contract in the Eternal City until 2026.

