Roma chief Ghisolfi: Ranieri arrival part of transfer policy change

Roma sports chief Florent Ghisolfi says the club has been actively changing their transfer policy.

Speaking at the Social Football Summit, Ghisolfi admits they're now focusing on improving the talent coming through the academy.

He said, "For us, the academy is very important and it is a central mission of mine. We wanted to combine technical stability with Alberto De Rossi who is head of the academy and we wanted to add new people like Roberto Trapani to head the academy's scouting. Roma's academy has worked well and we want to continue to do so, the place where this academy can be built is also important. We have some projects in the pipeline, we cannot reveal them but we are working on them.

"We are taking into consideration what is being done elsewhere to create even more links between the first team and the academy. We have changed our market strategy, today we prefer to invest in the long term rather than loaning players who have more experience and heavier contracts. When we bought Koné with a five-year contract, we amortized the investment over five years and the annual cost of Koné is lower than that of Renato Sanches, thus lowering the average age of the team and also creating value for the future.

"We have achieved all our objectives on the market, now we must achieve them on the pitch too. We had a specific objective when I arrived in June, when you have a strategy it is important to continue on the path traced."

Ghisolfi also stated: "The old system we adopted was no longer economically sustainable. It is very difficult to be ready for what we are experiencing, but we must take on our responsibilities and face the situation we are experiencing while still believing in the project. Things can change very quickly, just look at what is happening now at Napoli after they changed four coaches last year. I cannot say that I was ready to face what we are experiencing this season.

"The positive thing in this situation is the perception that the club is not moving badly, we have realised that the ownership is keeping calm, wants to find a situation and is firmly on the project. This gives us confidence. The club called (Claudio) Ranieri, it was a decision of the club. When Ranieri entered the dressing room for the first time we perceived his aura, his first speech to the staff was touching. It was the right choice for the club, both in the short and long term.

"In France we have an expression, he is a delicate gentleman but we feel his temperament when he has to make a decision. Every day we wake up and work for our fans, we are saddened by the atmosphere of the last few days at the stadium, but we fully understand their disappointment and we will try to return to high levels."