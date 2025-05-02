Ten Hag in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen

Erik ten Hag is emerging as favourite for Xabi Alonso's job at Bayer Leverkusen.

While he has a year to run on his Bayer deal, Xabi is expected to leave the current Bundesliga champions this summer to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Bayer have been working on finding a replacement and Kicker says they've settled on Ten Hag.

The Dutchman is available after being sacked by Manchester United earlier this season. Bayer and Ten Hag are now in advanced talks over an end-of-season deal.

Indeed, there's suggestions a verbal agreement is already in place.