Juventus hero Marchisio offers Totti advice on playing comeback

Juventus hero Claudio Marchisio says Francesco Totti should forget about a playing comeback.

Now 48, the Roma legend has stated he's been in contact with Serie A clubs about a playing return.

But Marchisio says: "I don't know how you can return to the field after so many years of not playing. Of course... Who wouldn't want to return to the field?

"But in my opinion it's right to leave room for young players."

On the upcoming clash between Juventus and AC Milan, Marchisio also said from a King's League function: "It will be a great match, two teams that are both coming into the game at a good time will face each other.

"There are important points up for grabs, the standings are very tight at the moment and we can't lose along the way. In my opinion, whoever is best at not losing points between now and Christmas will benefit in 2025."

