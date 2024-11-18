Southampton, Roma join interest for Real Madrid striker Endrick

Real Madrid striker Endrick is attracting fresh loan interest ahead of the January market.

After managing just 15 minutes in his last six games, Endrick could be allowed to leave on-loan for the second-half of the season.

Real Valladolid have already expressed interest in the young Brazil international, but aren't alone.

Okdiario says AS Roma, having just appointed Claudio Ranieri as new manager, have also made tentative enquiries.

As has Southampton in England, where they can offer Endrick a guaranteed start as they battle against Premier League relegation this season.

