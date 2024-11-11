Roma chief Ghisolfi fronts media after Juric dismissal: We must be calm

Roma sports chief Florent Ghisolfi spoke to the press after the dismissal of coach Ivan Juric.

Juric was axed minutes after the home defeat to Bologna, having taken charge after the sacking of Daniele de Rossi last month.

Ghisolfi spoke to the press after the decision was made.

Will the new coach's profile be one that will last until June or will it be a multi-year project? Can Daniele De Rossi return?

"If I may, I want to start by thanking Ivan Juric. We want to thank him for what he has done and for his commitment in a difficult situation. We are looking to the future but now we need to regain calm and make clear choices. As far as the Friedkins are concerned, this remains a long-term project. Long-term decisions will be made in the coming days."

Shared choice or will it be just his choice? Rudi Garcia as a name?

"The choice of coach is very important. I will be shared and strategic. We will talk with the owners."

Is it possible that there is a problem with the company's organisational chart?

"At this moment we must assume our responsibilities. We are working and the ownership is trying to get out of this difficult moment. Situations like this can happen, look at Napoli last year. We are committed to a long-term project. We must win."

Are you also thinking about your future? Why wasn't Juric fired after Fiorentina?

"As far as I'm concerned, my position isn't important. Roma is important and I'm the first to take responsibility. The Friedkins thought that this was the time to act and not when we were defeated in Florence."