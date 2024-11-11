Bologna coach Italiano: I'm sorry for Juric dismissal

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano felt for Ivan Juric after his sacking by Roma.

Juric was informed of his dismissal just minutes after defeat to Bologna on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Italiano reflected on the match.

So many positive aspects in this game. A negative element, had to be closed first?

"Meanwhile happy for the victory because it is never easy and coming to win here is a great merit. We had to try not to trust Roma and Roma's two goals are two of our disantensions in managing the game. It has already happened to Genoa. There are great ideas to take from this performance."

How's Ndoye doing? Do you feel a little pride in seeing this Bologna?

"Ndoye has this wound on the tibia I think it's due because she hit the pole, I think that's just this. Nothing serious. These points in the standings make me really happy, we were late but now we are adding important things. Concreteness and cynicism allow you to win this type of game. We need to improve and grow. But having disconnected from the point of view of results and goals that satisfies me, because it is never easy."

How important is this victory?

"Karlsson arrived very motivated in preseason and slowly got back on his feet. Today I asked him to come in strong and immediately enter the game. He paid us back. Dallinga's was also coming. Well spend a few days with a smile. Then we will go back to work. We drive every two three days and this is part of the job."

Juric has been sacked, what do you think?

"I'm sorry for Ivan. This is our job, our job. We know what we're going to meet. "