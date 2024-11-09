Ex-Man City, Inter Milan fullback Kolarov named Serbia U21 coach

Former Manchester City and Inter Milan fullback Aleksandr Kolarov has been named new Serbia U21 coach.

Kolarov had been appointed as sporting director of Pisa last month, but he has now left the job to move into fulltime coaching.

Kolarov will be tasked with leading Serbia towards the 2027 European Championships, which his national team will play at home.

The 38 year-old played for Manchester City, Lazio, Roma and Inter Milan, before retiring in 2022.

Kolarov was presented to the local press as new Serbia U21 coach by their FA president Dragan Djazic on Friday.