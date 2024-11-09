Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Amorim discusses plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Osasuna a serious challenge; Mbappe disappointed
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash

Ex-Man City, Inter Milan fullback Kolarov named Serbia U21 coach

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Man City, Inter Milan fullback Kolarov named Serbia U21 coach
Ex-Man City, Inter Milan fullback Kolarov named Serbia U21 coachTribalfootball
Former Manchester City and Inter Milan fullback Aleksandr Kolarov has been named new Serbia U21 coach.

Kolarov had been appointed as sporting director of Pisa last month, but he has now left the job to move into fulltime coaching.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kolarov will be tasked with leading Serbia towards the 2027 European Championships, which his national team will play at home.

The 38 year-old played for Manchester City, Lazio, Roma and Inter Milan, before retiring in 2022.

Kolarov was presented to the local press as new Serbia U21 coach by their FA president Dragan Djazic on Friday.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGolovin AleksandrManchester CityInterPisaAS RomaLazioSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi admits Premier League offers
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd seek Ten Hag successor as PSG eye Rashford; Kvara & Napoli; Juventus find striker
Mancini leaving Saudi Arabia job with world record pay-off