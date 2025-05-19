Roma chief Ghisolfi confirms next Ranieri role; explains Saelemaekers plans

AS Roma chief Florent Ghisolfi says coach Claudio Ranieri will take up a new role at the end of the season.

While refusing to discuss Ranieri's replacement, Ghisolfi confirmed the veteran will remain with the Giallorossi as a "sports advisor".

Before Sunday's victory over AC Milan, Ghisolfi said: “Let’s talk about this evening first. Claudio is a great coach and man.

“It’s an important evening—the last at the Olimpico—so the best way we can say goodbye is to play a great game. He wants to see a team that gives its all until the end.

"He’ll be a sports advisor; we’ll have time to discuss our organisation.

“Other things are at stake tonight, and we want to focus on the game and the coach. It’s an important moment.”

Saelemakers plans

Ghisolfi also discussed Alexis Saelemaekers' future, with the midfielder currently on-loan from Milan.

He added: “We’ve always said we want to keep Saelemaekers because he’s an important player on and off the pitch. He has a good connection with the club and our fans.”