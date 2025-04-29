Roma coach Ranieri explains retirement: Time for youth to step forward

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has explained his decision to retire at the end of the season.

At 73, Ranieri will step down as Roma coach and take up an off-the-pitch role.

“I don’t like these comparisons, because those who came before me tried to do their best,” Ranieri said when reflecting on the team's improvement from predecessors Ivan Juric and Daniele de Rossi.

“Perhaps the fact I arrived during a moment of great difficulty helped me. I just tried to make as few mistakes as possible, tried to be a credible figure, but at the end of the day, the players are the main protagonists.”

On his decision to retire, Ranieri admits he feels it's time to pass on the baton.

“It is only right that the youth step forward, because my time is over. Football has given me so much and I have been called to another challenge. I’ve given my all. Football is my life, but the moment comes to say enough is enough.

“I had said that at Cagliari with my heart and everyone believed me, including my wife, until Roma called… I really did hope that neither Cagliari nor Roma would call.

"I only said yes for one more year as a coach, then as senior advisor to Roma, even though I am not entirely sure what that is.”