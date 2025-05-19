Ranieri delighted as Roma defeat AC Milan: Players always stood with me

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri was emotional after victory over AC Milan on Sunday.

The 3-1 win marked the final game at the Olimpico for Ranieri as Giallorossi coach. After next week's round, Ranieri will take a management role inside the club.

Roma fans paid tribute to Ranieri before kickoff and throughout the game.

Afterwards, the veteran coach told the gathered press: “These lads stood with me from the first day, they know my character. I told them that they had to help me, because I couldn’t do it on my own.

“I put my faith in them, because when I arrived, their mood really was rock bottom and they had barely any self-esteem left. We slowly managed to climb that mountain.

“I tell my players to fight to the last second, because at least then you can leave the field knowing you gave it your all, then if the other team was better, you tip your hats to them. When you give your all, you can accept the result on the field.

“We put together a 19-match unbeaten run and it was really an important period.”

Let's see where we finish

The win keeps Roma's Champions League hopes alive going into the final round.

Ranieri added, “I never believed in any target, I just believed in hard work and wiping your mind clean after a victory or defeat. There is always another game, another opponent and other dynamics.

"I believe in my players, Torino are a strong, vivacious team and we will go there to play our game, then see where we are at the end.”