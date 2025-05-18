Video: Roma fans pay tribute to Claudio Ranieri in AC Milan win

Rome fans paid tribute to manager Claudio Ranieri ahead of their 3-1 Serie A win over AC Milan on Sunday.

Gianluca Mancini, Leandro Paredes, and Bryan Cristante all scored to keep Roma’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League alive.

Ranieri, 73, is set to retire from management at the end of the season and will take a senior advisement role at Roma once the season ends.

The comprehensive 3-1 win over AC Milan marked his final home as manager and his 500th as a coach in the Serie A.

Ahead of kick-off, the Roma ultras unveiled a tifo paying tribute to the man who has saved their season following their disastrous start.