Tribal Football
Most Read
Antonio Conte reveals 'little problems' for Scott McTominay in Napoli title push
Salah makes Liverpool call to De Bruyne
Marc Guehi ready to snub Chelsea return in pursuit of 'dream' Spanish move
Inter Milan boost as key trio return for Lazio cracker

Video: Roma fans pay tribute to Claudio Ranieri in AC Milan win

Alex Roberts
Video: Roma fans pay tribute to Claudio Ranieri in AC Milan win
Video: Roma fans pay tribute to Claudio Ranieri in AC Milan winAction Plus
Rome fans paid tribute to manager Claudio Ranieri ahead of their 3-1 Serie A win over AC Milan on Sunday.

Gianluca Mancini, Leandro Paredes, and Bryan Cristante all scored to keep Roma’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League alive.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ranieri, 73, is set to retire from management at the end of the season and will take a senior advisement role at Roma once the season ends.

The comprehensive 3-1 win over AC Milan marked his final home as manager and his 500th as a coach in the Serie A.

Ahead of kick-off, the Roma ultras unveiled a tifo paying tribute to the man who has saved their season following their disastrous start.

Mentions
Serie AAS RomaAC MilanRanieri Claudio