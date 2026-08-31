Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has responded to rumours linking midfielder Manu Kone with a move to Chelsea.

The end of Chelsea’s transfer window is set to be defined with what happens to current midfield star Enzo Fernandez.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s been widely reported that Man City have finally entered talks with Chelsea over a potential deal, with the 25-year-old pushing to get a deal over the line.

Should Fernandez leave, Chelsea will need to sign a replacement, and have been heavily linked with Roma’s Kone, 25.

Speaking after their comfortable 4-0 Serie A win over Lecce on Monday (August 31), Gasperini insisted the club have no intention of selling the Frenchman.

“Manu leaving? I do NOT have that feeling, absolutely not,” he said.

“No one from the club informed me about that. Our ownership group also has no plan to sell players, at all”.