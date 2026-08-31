Cesc Fabregas' Como are reportedly willing to offer Robert Sanchez a way out of Chelsea.

A disastrous performance in Chelsea’s 3-2 opening day win over Fulham appears to have marked the end of Sanchez’s Stamford Bridge career.

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The 28-year-old has certainly had some fine moments at Chelsea, but a number of high-profile mistakes ultimately damaged his reputation among the fans.

Sanchez was arguably at fault for both of Fulham’s goal, getting beaten at his near post by Josh King for the first and then parrying the ball directly to Gonzalo Garcia for the second.

Chelsea have since signing Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa and have told Sanchez that he no longer has a future at the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fabregas’ Como are willing to give the Spaniard a new lease on life in the Serie A.

With Noel Tornqvist on the verge of joining Monza, Como are weighing their options between the sticks, although a new striker remains the priority.

Several other clubs are said to be interested in the Chelsea shot stopper.