Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is reportedly set to join Cesc Fabregas' Como on loan.

A poor performance in Chelsea’s 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham in their opening game appears to have been the final nail in the coffin of Sanchez’s Stamford Bridge career.

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The 28-year-old was arguably at fault for both of Fulham’s goal, getting beat at his near post by Josh King for the first and then parrying the ball directly to Gonzalo Garcia for the second.

Xabi Alonso and the powers that be at Chelsea then made the ruthless decision to signing Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa and tell Sanchez to find a new club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, that new club will be Fabregas’ Como, who are now set to sign Sanchez on loan.

Sanchez follows Trevoh Chalobah, who made the move to the Serie A side for a reported fee of €30 million earlier in the summer.