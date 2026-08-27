Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign young defender Honest Ahanor.

The 18-year-old broke into the Atalanta first-team last season, making 35 appearances across all competitions, popping up with two goals in the process.

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It was reported yesterday (August 26) that Chelsea were advancing in talks with Atalanta to sign the versatile defender.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been struck and Ahanor will join the Premier League side for a fee in the region of £40 million.

Ahanor will now travel to the UK for his medical as Chelsea decide on what would be the best pathway for him.

A loan move is an option for the young Italy international, but Xabi Alonso’s side remain open to keeping him for the season.