DONE DEAL: Inter Milan sign Real Betis youngster Perez

Inter Milan have signed Real Betis youngster Alex Perez.

Perez joins Inter in a loan deal with an optionk to buy.

The 18 year-old defender will initially be registered with Inter's Primavera team.

Perez's deal with Betis runs to 2025, so he has effectively signed outright with Inter.

He plays primarily as a centre-half.