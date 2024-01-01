Chelsea, Spurs move for free agent Hermoso

Two Premier League clubs are pushing to do a deal for a free agent from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea and Tottenham are the clubs being linked to signing Mario Hermoso on a free transfer.

Per Radio Punto Nuovo in Italy, the center back is set to leave Atleti and has ample options.

He is being linked to Napoli, who are now managed by Antonio Conte, while Aston Villa are also circling.

Another club in the mix is Inter Milan, who may have the strongest case given they won Serie A last term.