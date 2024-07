Southampton battle Torino, Girona for Sao Paulo winger Wellington

Southampton are amongst an international scramble for Sao Paulo winger Wellington.

His contract with Sao Paulo expires at the end of the year.

Torino have offered €3.5m for the youngster, but Sao Paulo have turned them down.

The Brazilians are demanding at least €7m to sell, says Tuttosport, with Toro reluctant to go higher.

Also keen are Southampton, along with Spanish trio Girona, Granada and Real Betis.