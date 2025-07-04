Ricci: Joining AC Milan a huge honour

Samuele Ricci is thrilled to have signed with AC Milan.

The Italy made the move from Torino on Thursday, joining for a fee of €23m plus €2m in bonuses.

Ricci, 23, has signed a deal to 2029 and told Milan's media channels: "There are so many emotions, I have never been so anxious as over the last few days.

“It goes without saying that this is an honour, because it is a huge club like Milan. On the other hand, there are going to be high expectations, it is an important season, so I will do my best to repay this faith that has been put in me.”

Asked about a favourite Rossonero player when growing up, Ricci added: “Andrea Pirlo for his vision. Gennaro Gattuso for his strength. For his elegance and technique, I choose Kaka.”