Tribal Football
Most Read
UPDATE: Liverpool & Portuguese reaction after Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva die in car accident
Diego Leon's transfer to Man Utd confirmed: Let’s go all in, Diego!
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number
Al-Nassr want £73 million Arsenal man to replace Jhon Duran

Ricci: Joining AC Milan a huge honour

Carlos Volcano
Ricci: Joining AC Milan a huge honour
Ricci: Joining AC Milan a huge honourAC Milan/X.com
Samuele Ricci is thrilled to have signed with AC Milan.

The Italy made the move from Torino on Thursday, joining for a fee of €23m plus €2m in bonuses.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ricci, 23, has signed a deal to 2029 and told Milan's media channels: "There are so many emotions, I have never been so anxious as over the last few days.

“It goes without saying that this is an honour, because it is a huge club like Milan. On the other hand, there are going to be high expectations, it is an important season, so I will do my best to repay this faith that has been put in me.”

Asked about a favourite Rossonero player when growing up, Ricci added: “Andrea Pirlo for his vision. Gennaro Gattuso for his strength. For his elegance and technique, I choose Kaka.”

Mentions
Serie ARicci SamueleAC MilanTorinoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan face Saudi competition for Mateo Retegui deal
DONE DEAL: AC Milan confirm Samuele Ricci deal
Lecce chief Corvino proud landing AC Milan superkid Camarda