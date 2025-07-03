AC Milan face Saudi competition for Mateo Retegui deal

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta forward Mateo Retegui this summer but will face some stiff competition from the Saudi Pro League.

Retegui, 26, was a standout performer for Atalanta, ending last season as the Serie A top goal scorer with 25 goals in 36 league games.

As a result, Calciomercato have reported that AC Milan are interested in signing the striker this summer as they seek to put an eighth-place finish behind them, but will only pay €40m, €10m less than the asking price.

However, according to Sky in Italy, Saudi club Al-Qadisiyah are readying a €60m offer in an attempt to secure his services.

Santiago Gimenez is the only striker currently on AC Milan’s books following the departures of Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic.