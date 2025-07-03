DONE DEAL: AC Milan confirm Samuele Ricci deal

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
AC Milan have completed the signing of highly-rated midfielder Samuele Ricci from Torino for a reported fee of €25 million.

The Italian giants have been pursuing a deal for the central midfielder since January and have finally confirmed the signing.

He has signed a four-year deal with AC Milan that would keep him at the club until the summer of 2029, with the club having the option to extend by a further year.

Ricci, 23, is highly regarded in the Serie A and is seen as ready-made replacement for Tijjani Reijnders, who joined Man City earlier in the summer.

Luka Modric will also join the club after Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign as they seek to improve upon their eighth-placed league finish last season.

