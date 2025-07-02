Lecce chief Corvino proud landing AC Milan superkid Camarda

Lecce sports chief Pantaleo Corvino says they can be proud of their deal for Francesco Camarda.

The teenage striker is joining Lecce on-loan with an option to buy, though Milan will also retain a buy-back option in the deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking today at the presentation of new Lecce coach Eusebio di Francesco, Corvino spoke proudly of their swoop for the Milan superkid.

He said, "We have always thought that quality has no age. We started from these considerations. Camarda has great potential. In that role we have (Nikola) Krstovic, we wanted to insert a player with Camarda's characteristics and we are convinced that we made the right choice.

"Taking a player like that from Milan with the formula of a loan with the right to buy and a counter-buy is no small thing, it is an operation that also allows us to capitalise. We believe in what the boy can give us."