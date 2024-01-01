Tribal Football
Most Read
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz

AC Milan midfielder Bennacer explains choosing Arsenal over Man City

AC Milan midfielder Bennacer explains choosing Arsenal over Man City
AC Milan midfielder Bennacer explains choosing Arsenal over Man CityAction Plus
Former Arsenal starlet Ismael Bennacer admitted he could have signed for Manchester City.

The Algerian signed for Arsenal back in 2015, but barely played before moving to Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 26-year-old spoke about how he did have a chance to sign for City as a youth player.

Speaking to Instant Foot, Milan star Bennacer stated: "(City) called me and told me 'We want you to be with the reserves' and everything. It's City, man. I was ready. They told me 'Come see the facilities' - so I did. I got there, I don't know, I wasn't feeling it."

"Their facilities were crazy. Amazing. I spoke with Vieira and everything," he said. 

"I liked the talk we had, but the fact they wanted me at the academy to sleep there... I wanted a flat. I wanted my sister to come with me. That's why I dropped City. Then there was Arsenal towards the end of July."

Mentions
Serie ABennacer IsmaelArsenalManchester CityAC MilanPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Arsenal consider Tomiyasu sale