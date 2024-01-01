AC Milan midfielder Bennacer explains choosing Arsenal over Man City

Former Arsenal starlet Ismael Bennacer admitted he could have signed for Manchester City.

The Algerian signed for Arsenal back in 2015, but barely played before moving to Italy.

The 26-year-old spoke about how he did have a chance to sign for City as a youth player.

Speaking to Instant Foot, Milan star Bennacer stated: "(City) called me and told me 'We want you to be with the reserves' and everything. It's City, man. I was ready. They told me 'Come see the facilities' - so I did. I got there, I don't know, I wasn't feeling it."

"Their facilities were crazy. Amazing. I spoke with Vieira and everything," he said.

"I liked the talk we had, but the fact they wanted me at the academy to sleep there... I wanted a flat. I wanted my sister to come with me. That's why I dropped City. Then there was Arsenal towards the end of July."