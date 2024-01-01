Man City boss Guardiola admits Rodri replacement signing discussed

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits they may act in January to replace Rodri.

The Spain midfielder's season is over after undergoing ACL surgery on Friday.

City have been linked with Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci as a replacement for the January market.

And Guardiola said: "We will see.

“We talked today with Txiki (Begiristain, sports director), we will see what's going on. We don't have to decide tomorrow, right? 

"We have time to see the potential problems we will have and after we will see."

