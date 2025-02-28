REVEALED: Rift growing between coach Motta and Juventus players

A rift is growing between coach Thiago Motta and Juventus players.

Juve are reeling after eliminations from the Coppa Italia and Champions League over the past week. The Bianconeri are also sitting outside the top four.

Il Corriere della Sera says after their Coppa penalty shootout defeat to Empoli, an unnamed player complained to a friend about Motta.

"I can't stand Thiago Motta, and I'm not the only one," the player told his confidant. "You never know what to expect, from a starter to 90 minutes on the bench."

However, while the players are frustrated with Motta, they are also in the belief that he can develop into a top class coach, despite his man-management issues.