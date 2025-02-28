Juventus chief Giuntoli insists Motta safe despite "unacceptable performance"

Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli insists coach Thiago Motta's job is safe.

Motta is under pressure after their Coppa Italia exit by Empoli this week, with Juve already out of the Champions League and sitting outside the Serie A top four.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We are in line with what the coach said. The performance was unacceptable,” Giuntoli told Sky Italia on Thursday.

“We, the coach, and the team are all convinced of that. This morning, we met with President Ferrero with a clear mind and spoke to the team. They are the first to acknowledge that they must do more to secure a Champions League spot.

“We believe in the project that started this summer, one that creates value by giving many young players opportunities, and we are confident it will bring us great satisfaction in the future. Motta is not under discussion.

“Yesterday’s match was almost inexplicable because we were coming off four consecutive league wins, so we were disappointed and frustrated.

“However, we remain convinced that the project is on the right track. Numerous injuries have amplified the difficulties, but we are aware that we are on the right path and believe it will bring success in the future.”