Lippi: I expected more from Motta at Juventus

Former Juventus coach Marcello Lippi admits he's been underwhelmed by Thiago Motta's first season in charge.

Juve were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Empoli last night, having also been eliminated from the Champions League and now sitting outside of Serie A's top four.

Lippi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I expected more from Motta in terms of character. But it's not an absolute criticism, he's doing his job and he's an excellent coach.

"However, the Juve bench is like the shirt: it weighs more."

Lippi also said, "For me, Inter can win the Champions League.

"(Antonio) Conte brought Napoli back to (Luciano) Spalletti's ranking and it's not magic, it's the quality of a top coach's proposal. With a full calendar, however, Inter has an advantage over Napoli. I remember that I had players who didn't want to be left out even in friendly matches."