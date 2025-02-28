Capello warns: Motta must prove he's worthy of Juventus

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello says Thiago Motta must be more adventurous after their Coppa Italia exit against Empoli.

Capello insists Motta's system that brought him success with Bologna won't work at Juve.

He wrote in La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Juventus lacks balance and this makes them too vulnerable. Against Empoli, Motta changed their attitude. The team tried, rightly, to play more vertically, to speed up the play. A change in approach that should have been made much earlier. In Bologna, Motta's game was based on horizontal passing, a long and patient build-up, which then found acceleration in the final twenty metres thanks to the atypical skills of Zirkzee.

"This strategy also worked in Bologna due to the attitude of the opponents, who were certainly less closed and more proactive, compared to the type of matches Juventus has to face.

"At Juve you have to take more risks, you have to find a way to be less readable. The thirteen draws in the league are also the result of this attitude: points dropped by the wayside due to an approach that was too obvious. Motta should not be hesitant to change course, also because he has no shortage of elements to speed up the game."

Capello continued: "Of course, a change in mentality is also needed. And here too the coach's work is essential. Stimuli are not needed when you face big matches, they are needed much more when the result seems obvious and you risk underestimating the opponent. A team doesn't turn on and off like a light switch: the coach's management is fundamental."

Finally he concluded: "Then there is another issue of vital importance. The market has not returned as much as hoped and, above all, for what was invested. The management and the technical area must reflect deeply on the choices made. The first selection criterion is to understand which players are worthy of Juventus, because if you get the level wrong then problems arise.

"Moral: the club has decided to start a new journey with Thiago Motta, but now everyone must demonstrate that they are worthy of Juve. From the players to the coach. And not just them."