REVEALED: De Gea tables contract demands to Fiorentina

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has tabled his contract demands to Fiorentina.

The Viola are interested in the free agent and talks have reached the negotiation stage.

Il Corriere dello Sport says De Gea is seeking a two-year deal with Fiorentina.

De Gea, 33, has requested a one-year contract with an option for a second, worth €2m net plus €1m in add-ons in the first year rising to €3m plus €1m in add-ons in the second.

The keeper has been a free agent since being released by United a year ago.

