Man Utd seek to rejig Amrabat terms with Fiorentina

Manchester United could sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina again this summer.

The Red Devils had the Moroccan at their club for the past season, but did not take up a buy option within that loan deal.

Now Corriere dello Sport states that a new deal may be in the offing to bring the defensive midfielder to United.

It would be a one year loan with an obligation to buy Amrabat at a fee of around £10.5 million.

Amrabat does want to come back to United, as he is a self-professed fan of the club.

Whether the Red Devils want to sign him at those prices, considering he will be 28 in a year’s time, is unclear.

