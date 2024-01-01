Tribal Football
Ex-Man Utd keeper De Gea in Fiorentina contact
Ex-Man Utd keeper De Gea in Fiorentina contact
Ex-Man Utd keeper De Gea in Fiorentina contact
Italian giants Fiorentina are emerging as an option for a Manchester United legend.

Out of contract shot stopper David De Gea is still without a team for more than a year.

However, it appears as though La Viola may be the latest side to show interest in De Gea.

Per the Manchester Evening News, the Spaniard does have offers from MLS, Saudi Arabia, and other Italian teams.

However, he is taking his time in making what may be the last career decision he makes.

De Gea wants to ensure he goes to a club where he plays regularly and can settle quickly.

