Saudi Pro League looms as best chance for ex-Man Utd keeper De Gea

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea faces a move to Saudi Arabia if he wants to resume his playing career.

De Gea has been a free agent since coming off contract at United a year ago.

He has held talks with Genoa and Fiorentina, but personal terms have been deemed too rich by both Serie A clubs.

Instead, says Marca, the best chance for De Gea to find a club willing to meet his contract demands is with the Saudi Pro League.

Al Shabab and one unnamed rival are currently in contact with De Gea and his minders.