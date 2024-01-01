REVEALED: Amrabat chose Fenerbahce after speaking with Mourinho AND Simeone

Fenerbahce saw off competition from Atletico Madrid last week to land Sofyan Amrabat.

Fener swooped for Amrabat before Italy's transfer deadline a week ago as they clinched an agreement with Fiorentina.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Diego Simeone called Sofyan Amrabat several times during the final week of August but Atlético Madrid were not including any buy obligation clause in loan deal.

Fiorentina only accepted Fenerbahçe bid, Sofyan accepted as he also spoke to José Mourinho."

Amrabat has joined Fener on-loan with an option to buy.