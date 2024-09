DONE DEAL: Roma sign free agent Hermoso

Roma have completed the signing of free agent Mario Hermoso.

Hermoso came off contract at Atletico Madrid over the summer and has now completed his move to Italy.

The defender has penned a deal to 2027, though it also includes a break clause in 2026.

Hermoso has agreed terms for €3.5m-a-year.

The Spain international turned 29 in June and spent five years with Atleti.